Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Behind closed doors: Cost of underage pregnancies in India

Karnataka recently directed private hospitals to mandatorily report cases of minor pregnancies under the POCSO Act.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 14:48 IST
Supreme CourtpregnancyPregnancy terminationTrendingteenagerPOSCOhigh-risk pregnancychallenges of pregnancyPosco cases

Follow us on :

Follow Us