Being a younger sibling can come with some disadvantages, study finds

<p>While siblings grow up in the same environment and share the same family dynamics — they might necessarily not have the same health, education and financial trajectory, a study has found out.</p><p>Evidence <a href="https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w29524/revisions/w29524.rev0.pdf">suggests</a> that birth order in a family unit affects specific health outcomes in children, with the older siblings having a slight edge over the youngest in the house.</p><p>According to a study titled 'Germs in the Family - the Long-Term Consequences of Intra-Household Endemic Respiratory Disease Spread' published by the United States’ National Bureau of Economic Research, children often get sick when they are young but surprisingly birth order has a role to play in it.</p><p>The study documented a striking difference in the hospitalisation rates between the first and second sibling during the first year of their life.</p><p>Using health data of Danish children between the years 1980 and 2015, the scientists weighed the health trajectory of younger siblings against the older ones.</p><p>They found that younger siblings have two to three times higher likelihood of getting admitted to a hospital for a respiratory infection in the first year of their birth.</p><p>In a causal effect, the <a href="https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w29524/revisions/w29524.rev0.pdf">study</a> could find a correlation between early childhood sickness and lower wages in adulthood.</p><p>The youngest sibling also gets measurably less schooling than the firstborn, the study noted.</p>.One third of children under five are stunted or underweight: NFHS-6.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The study analysed health data of over 1.1 million Danish children across 35 birth cohorts. The researchers intended to find an association between early childhood illness and long term consequences on education and earnings.</p><p>The study found that the younger siblings were more likely to develop respiratory infections during the first year. The hospitalisation gap was more if the younger sibling was born in colder months where viruses spread more easily, the siblings had lesser age differences and if there was an ongoing epidemic in the community which they are more susceptible to catch.</p><p>The role of the family in virus transmission to the younger child was prominent, the study observed, particularly the older siblings who can act like a vector and bring in pathogens from the outside into the safe environment.</p><p>It also noted that in the long run, the early exposure to respiratory illness among the second- born can affect their educational and labour market outcomes in the future with a 0.5 differential decline in the likelihood of high school graduation, and a 1.3% additional reduction in earnings at age 30.</p><p>As per experts, the study also effectively throws light on the impact on human capital as shaped by early life circumstances, particularly infancy illnesses.</p><p>Likewise, another study published in the<a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36630815/"> </a><em><a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36630815/">National Library of Medicine</a> </em>found that from early on the younger siblings are more likely to receive care for injuries, for substance abuse in adolescence and for circulatory disorders in later adulthood. Oppositely, the older siblings were more likely to be treated for conditions like depression, ADHD and endocrine disorders after 50.</p>