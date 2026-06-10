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Homehealth

Being a younger sibling can come with some disadvantages, study finds

Evidence suggests that birth order in a family unit affects specific health outcomes in children with the oldest sibling having a slight edge over the youngest in the house.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:50 IST
healthchildrenDiseasessiblingsEarly ChildhoodinfantsChildren education

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