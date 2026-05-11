Biocon arm gets Health Canada nod for fungal infection treatment injection

<p>New Delhi: Biocon Ltd on Monday said its arm Biocon Pharma Ltd has received approval from Health Canada for micafungin for injection indicated for treatment of fungal infections.</p><p>The approval by Health Canada is for micafungin for injection of strengths 50 mg and 100 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Biocon registers net profit rise of 5% in fourth quarter at Rs 126 crore.<p>The approved product is indicated for use in adults and children four months and older for treatment of patients with candidemia, acute disseminated candidiasis, candida peritonitis and abscesses infections, it said.</p><p>The injection is also indicated for treatment of patients with esophageal candidiasis; and prophylaxis of Candida infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, it added.</p><p>The approval will further strengthen Biocon's integrated biosimilars and generics portfolio, the filing said.</p>