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Biocon arm gets Health Canada nod for fungal infection treatment injection

The approval by Health Canada is for micafungin for injection of strengths 50 mg and 100 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:46 IST
World newsCanadahealthBiocon

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