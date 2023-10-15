Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s

The estimated dementia prevalence for adults aged 60+ in India is 7.4%. The average survival rate of Alzheimer’s is 3 to 9 years. This would translate into a huge burden on the society. Hence, the need of the hour is early diagnosis at a pre-clinical stage. Nevertheless, we are on the threshold of an exciting era where artificial intelligence and new body fluid-based biomarkers, in combination with other risk factors, will provide a novel solution that will revolutionise the early diagnosis of AD.