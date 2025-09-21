Breaking the silence on UTI in adolescents

<p>Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is one of the most common bacterial infections affecting adolescent girls. While often brushed aside as a minor inconvenience, a UTI can significantly affect a young girl’s health, daily routine, and emotional well-being. Recognising the signs early, understanding the causes, and knowing how to prevent and treat UTIs can go a long way in protecting adolescent health.</p>.<p><strong>What is a Urinary Tract Infection?</strong></p>.<p>A UTI is an infection in any part of the urinary system, which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Most UTIs involve the lower urinary tract — the bladder and the urethra. When bacteria, commonly Escherichia coli (E. coli), enter the urinary tract and multiply, an infection can occur. Although anyone can get a UTI, adolescent girls are particularly vulnerable due to a combination of anatomical, hormonal, and behavioural factors.</p>.<p><strong>Why are adolescent girls at greater risk?</strong></p>.<p>Several factors contribute to the higher prevalence of UTIs in adolescent girls:</p> .<p>Shorter urethra: Girls have a shorter urethra than boys, which allows bacteria quicker access to the bladder.</p>.<p>Hormonal changes: Puberty brings hormonal changes that can alter the vaginal flora, sometimes making it easier for bacteria to thrive.</p>.<p>Menstruation and hygiene practices: Improper menstrual hygiene or using scented sanitary products can irritate the urethra and increase susceptibility to infection.</p>.<p>Sexual activity: For sexually active adolescents, UTIs can be more frequent, especially without proper hygiene or urination after intercourse.</p>.<p>Clothing choices: Tight-fitting clothes, synthetic underwear, and prolonged use of wet swimsuits can create a warm, moist environment conducive to bacterial growth.</p>.<p><strong>Symptoms to watch for</strong></p>.<p>The symptoms of a UTI in adolescent girls can vary from mild to severe, including:</p>.<p> A strong, persistent urge to urinate.</p>.<p> A burning sensation while urinating.</p>.<p> Passing lesser amounts of urine frequently.</p>.<p> Cloudy or foul-smelling urine.</p>.<p> Pelvic pain, especially around the pubic bone.</p>.<p> Fever and chills (indicating a possible upper urinary tract infection).</p>.<p> Parents and caregivers must take these symptoms seriously. If left untreated, a lower UTI can ascend to the kidneys, causing a more serious infection called pyelonephritis.</p>.<p><strong>Diagnosis & treatment</strong></p>.<p>Diagnosis of a UTI is usually straightforward. A simple urine test, such as a urine dipstick or culture, can confirm the presence of bacteria. In recurrent cases, other imaging tests like ultrasound may be needed to rule out structural abnormalities. Treatment typically involves a short course of oral antibiotics. It is important to complete the full course even if symptoms subside early. Pain relievers and increased fluid intake can also help alleviate symptoms.</p>.<p><strong>Preventive measures</strong></p>.<p>Prevention is always better than cure, especially in cases of recurring UTIs. The following strategies can significantly reduce the risk:</p>.<p> Encourage proper hydration: Drinking plenty of water helps flush bacteria from the urinary tract.</p>.<p> Promote hygiene: Girls should be taught to wipe from front to back after urination and bowel movements to prevent bacterial transfer from the anus to the urethra.</p>.<p> Menstrual hygiene: Regular changing of sanitary pads or tampons, using unscented products, and keeping the genital area clean is essential.</p>.<p> Post-intercourse urination: For sexually active teens, urinating soon after intercourse can help flush out bacteria.</p>.<p> Avoid irritants: Bubble baths, feminine sprays, and harsh soaps can irritate the urethra and should be avoided.</p>.<p> Wear breathable clothing: Cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes allow airflow and reduce moisture accumulation.</p>.<p><strong>When to worry about recurrent UTIs</strong></p>.<p>If a girl has more than three UTIs in a year, it is considered recurrent. This might point to an underlying issue such as anatomical abnormalities, urinary reflux, or behavioural patterns like habitual urine holding. Recurrent UTIs warrant a thorough evaluation by a paediatrician or gynaecologist.</p>.<p><strong>Emotional & social impact</strong></p>.<p>Beyond physical discomfort, UTIs can also affect an adolescent’s emotional and social life. Frequent pain, repeated doctor visits, and school absenteeism can lead to stress and embarrassment. Open communication between parents and their daughters is essential. Reassuring the child that UTIs are common and treatable can ease anxiety and promote timely medical attention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Urinary Tract Infections in adolescent girls are common but need not be a recurring or debilitating issue. Awareness, education, and preventive measures can drastically reduce the incidence and impact of UTIs. As a gynaecologist, I often find that simple lifestyle changes coupled with prompt treatment can restore both health and confidence in young girls. Let’s break the silence around urinary health and empower our adolescents with the knowledge they need to take control of their well-being.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author is an obstetrics & gynaecology surgeon, and a counsellor at the Army Wives Welfare Association.)</span></p>