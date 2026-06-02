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Breakthrough in pancreatic cancer: World’s most formidable disease can have a life-extending pill

Onco-surgeons and specialists all across the globe are calling it a huge ‘landmark’ made so far in the domain of pancreatic cancer.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:13 IST
healthCancerHealthcaretreatmenttumourCancer awarenessmortalityTumour Cellspancreatic cancerpancreaspancreatic tumoursAbdominal Surgerytreatment for cancercancer breakthrough

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