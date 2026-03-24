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Burnout is not as same as depression or tiredness, say experts

Some experts say burnout happens when prolonged stress alters how the brain functions, causing changes in perception and motivation.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:32 IST
depressionBurnoutchronic fatigue

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