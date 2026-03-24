<p>Getting tired after a long day at work is a common phenomenon. The moment a person steps away to rest or recover, tiredness almost vanishes.</p><p>However, many people confuse tiredness with burnout, with experts saying the two are not the same.</p><p>The American Psychological Association describes burnout as a physical, emotional and mental exhaustion, which comes with decreased motivation and a negative perception towards oneself and another.</p><p>It is not classified as a disease, however, it can cause significant psychological distress and doesn’t go away with a good night's sleep.</p><p>While the term is strictly associated with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-burnout-spike-young-it-startup-workers-report-35-rise-in-stress-cases-3894024">prolonged stress</a> in a workplace, it can happen in any aspect of a person’s life. For instance, caregivers looking after chronically ill or terminally ill family members can develop caregiver burnout.</p>.Workplace burnout: Why it is important to go on a hiatus?.<p><strong>Prolonged, unmanaged stress</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8617299/">study</a> published in <em>Neuropsychopharmacology </em>found that the amygdala (part of the brain) becomes hyperactive in burnout, causing the person to have difficulty in managing emotions even when the stressor is removed from the sight.</p><p>As per WHO, prolonged, unmanaged stress can cause a burnout or a mental breakdown, in many cases the person losing their sense of purpose or self.</p><p>This explains why a short break from the stressful situation cannot ease the symptoms of a burnout. It can take days to months to come out of it.</p><p>Some experts say burnout happens when prolonged stress alters how the brain functions, causing changes in perception and motivation and leading to more interpersonal and external conflicts.</p><p>While a human mind can navigate stressful situations for short periods of time, it flares up when the stress gets prolonged. </p><p><strong>What happens in a burnout</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/inside-indias-friendship-reset-burnout-boundaries-and-low-effort-bonds-3888983">burnout</a> can easily mimic tiredness or depression, however, it is different from both. Unlike depression, a burnout is specifically tied to one stressful situation or environment. It will eventually pass away once a person recuperates enough. However, it is not just purely physical or mental as tiredness.</p><p>Depression, on the other hand, is a broader mental health problem, evading all aspects of a person’s life and is accompanied by a perpetual sadness with no clear trigger.</p><p>The following are some key characteristics of a burnout:</p><ul><li><p>Energy depletion and exhaustion</p></li><li><p>Increased mental distance from the task</p></li><li><p>Negative feelings or cynicism towards the task or job.</p></li><li><p> Physical symptoms and gastrointestinal problems</p></li><li><p>Decreased empathy for oneself and others</p></li><li><p>Irritability at work</p></li><li><p>Insomnia</p></li><li><p>Dietary changes</p></li><li><p>Tension headaches.</p></li></ul><p>As per experts, people with high internal pressure or perfectionism are more likely to develop burnout syndrome.</p>