Can one die of watermelon poisoning? Doctors weighs in on rare Mumbai case

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Four Mumbai family members died in 24 hours after allegedly eating watermelon, raising questions about rare food poisoning risks.
Key points
• Rapid fatal progression
Four family members died within hours of consuming watermelon, with symptoms progressing from gastrointestinal distress to death in under 24 hours.
• Possible contamination sources
Watermelons can harbour pathogens like salmonella, E.coli, or chemical contaminants such as pesticides or calcium carbide, leading to severe illness.
• Expert scepticism on sole cause
Doctors noted the unusual speed of fatalities and questioned whether watermelon alone caused the deaths, suggesting other factors may have contributed.
• Vulnerable populations at risk
Children and immunocompromised individuals are more susceptible to severe reactions from contaminated watermelons, which can lead to organ failure.
• Chemical poisoning risks
Excessive pesticide residues or illegal ripening agents like calcium carbide can cause acute toxic reactions, including seizures and respiratory distress.
Key statistics
4
Number of fatalities in the family
24 hours
Timeframe of deaths after consumption
Over 90%
Watermelon water content
2012
Year of UK salmonella outbreak linked to watermelon
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 April 2026, 11:15 IST