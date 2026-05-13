Caught in the Fibromyalgia trap: City life may be wiring the brain for chronic pain

<p>Bengaluru: Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition linked to how the brain and nervous system process pain signals, is particularly relevant in cities such as Bengaluru, where stress, sedentary lifestyles, sleep deprivation, and low Vitamin D levels are common, doctors say.</p>.<p>The disorder causes widespread body pain, fatigue, poor sleep and brain fog. It has no typical symptoms or standard tests, often leading to delayed diagnosis.</p>.<p>"Fibromyalgia is a complex condition that is difficult to treat because it is not simply a disorder of the muscles or joints. It affects sleep and mood, can cause fatigue, and may also impair cognition. Many studies suggest that the problem lies in how the brain and spinal cord process pain signals. This phenomenon is known as central sensitisation," said Dr Muralidhar Thondebhavi Subbaramaiah, Senior Pain and Spine Specialist and President, Karnataka Chapter, Indian Society for Study of Pain.</p>.<p>In Fibromyalgia patients, the brain interprets pain differently, making the pain pathways hyperactive.</p>.<p>"Overactive pain pathways lead to hyperalgesia, where mild pain feels severe, and allodynia, where non-painful stimuli such as light touch are perceived as painful. Fibromyalgia does not involve visible structural damage or inflammation. Instead, it is a dysfunction in pain processing, so routine tests do not reflect the severity of the disorder," said Dr Ravikumar TV, Head of Department and Consultant, Orthopaedics.</p>.<p>The symptoms of Fibromyalgia overlap with several autoimmune, neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, often leading to misdiagnosis.</p>.<p>"Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, hypothyroidism, depression, anxiety disorders, and irritable bowel syndrome are some of the diseases with overlapping symptoms. Experts also identify fibro fog as a primary symptom, describing the cognitive and memory challenges experienced by people with Fibromyalgia," said Dr Raghavendra Ramanjulu, Lead Consultant, Pain and Palliative Medicine and Interventional Pain Physician.</p>.People with chronic pain more likely to object to unpleasant sounds: Study.<p><strong>Importance of Vitamin D </strong></p>.<p>"Vitamin D plays an important role in muscle strength, bone health, nerve function, and reducing inflammation. Many people with Fibromyalgia are found to have low Vitamin D levels, and there may be a meaningful connection. Low Vitamin D levels can also produce symptoms similar to Fibromyalgia. Some studies show that improving Vitamin D levels may help reduce pain and fatigue in certain patients," said Dr Chethana D, Senior Consultant, Rheumatology.</p>.<p><strong>Sleep issues </strong></p>.<p>Many people with Fibromyalgia also struggle with falling asleep, staying asleep or getting deep, restful sleep. Poor sleep quality can make the body more sensitive to pain, leading to increased muscle aches, tenderness, fatigue and stiffness.</p>