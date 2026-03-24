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CDSCO to intensify regulatory surveillance for anti-obesity drug after pharma companies announce local production

The inspections spanned across the country and focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices and misleading marketing.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:13 IST
DrugsObesityPharmaceuticalCDSCO

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