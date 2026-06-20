Centre bans 16 combination drugs lacking 'therapeutic justification' amidst safety concerns

<p>The Centre has exercised a ban on the production, distribution and sale of 16 fixed-dosed combination (FDC) drugs, saying they lack any ‘therapeutic justification’ and their continued use was not found safe when the experts weighed their benefits over potential risks.</p><p>The Union Health Ministry informed that this was done to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/kinder-joy-saffola-heart-oil-mango-juice-fssai-flags-popular-food-brands-over-misleading-claims-4044986">safeguard public health</a> and promote rational use of medicine. It also stated that the move can ensure that only effective and scientifically approved medicines are made available for public use.</p><p>Fixed-dose (FDC) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/no-cough-syrups-without-doctors-prescription-govt-ends-sale-of-all-syrup-based-medicines-over-the-counter-4040791">medicines</a> are those which have a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients in a standard ratio.</p><p>The decision to remove these <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/common-heart-medicine-found-ineffective-in-major-study-could-it-change-40-year-old-treatment-4016698">medicines</a> from the market was based on Supreme Court’s directives, said reports.</p><p>To assess the therapeutic value and relevance of drug combinations, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) had constituted an expert committee to investigate these combinations and to identify those which were ‘clinically irrational’, therapeutically unjustified and potentially harmful.</p><p>About 16 combination <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-phcs-struggle-with-staff-crunch-medicine-shortage-4033430">drugs </a>were found clinically irrelevant or their potential risks outweighed the benefits.</p>.No cough syrups without doctor’s prescription: Govt ends sale of all 'syrup-based' medicines over the counter.<p>Among the banned combinations were the following salts-</p><ul><li><p><em><strong>Acetyl Salicylic Acid (Aspirin) combined with Ethoheptazine</strong></em><strong> </strong>- this combination was used to treat moderate to severe musculoskeletal pain, dental pain and post-operative pain.</p> </li><li><p><em><strong>Dicyclomine, Paracetamol, and Clidinium Bromide</strong></em> - this combination was used to relieve abdominal cramps, gastrointestinal spasms and relieve symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).</p> </li><li><p><em><strong>Dicyclomine, Paracetamol, Clidinium Bromide, and Chlordiazepoxide</strong></em><strong> - </strong>this multi-drug combination was also used to treat gastrointestinal distress.</p> </li><li><p><em><strong>Gliclazide with Chromium Picolinate</strong></em><strong> - </strong>this combination was used to manage diabetes type 2.</p></li></ul><p>The health ministry also placed a ban on various antibiotic combinations which were increasing the risk of exposing the body to large amounts of the medicine. As per experts, with increasing global threat of microbial resistance and the rise of highly resistant ‘superbugs’, any irrational amounts of antibiotics in the bloodstream can be harmful.</p><p>As per reports, the ministry banned the following antibiotic combinations from production – <em>Amoxicillin, Serratiopeptidase and Lactobacillus Sporogenes, Amoxicillin, Cloxacillin, Lactic Acid Bacillus and Serratiopeptidase, Cefadroxil and Probenecid, Cefuroxime and Serratiopeptidase</em> and others.</p><p>Additionally, the Centre also prohibited the sale and use of several dermatological and skincare formulations containing combinations of <em>Aloe Vera or Aloe Extract with ingredients such as Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Orange Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Allantoin and D-Panthenol.</em> </p><p>Reportedly, the bans were made under Section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,1940. </p><p>(<em>With inputs from agency)</em></p>