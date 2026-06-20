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Centre bans 16 combination drugs lacking 'therapeutic justification' amidst safety concerns

The Union Health Ministry informed that this was done to safeguard public health and promote rational use of medicine.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:08 IST
DrugsMedicineantibioticsover-the-counter antibioticsbanpainkillersDrugs and Cosmetics Actbanned

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