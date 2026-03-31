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Chances of woman surviving cardiac arrest outside hospital is bleak; Here's why

Women are less likely to get CPR if cardiac arrest happens outside a hospital, studies have shown.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:26 IST
womenCardiac Arrestdies of cardiac arrest

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