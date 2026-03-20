<p>In a magic pill moment for the country, the patent on semaglutide, the parent chemical for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy ends on Friday (March 20).</p><p>The patent for the game changer weight loss chemical was in the hands of the Dutch drugmaker Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company founded in 1923.</p><p>The expiry has cleared rows for cheaper, generic weight loss drugs to flood the Indian pharmaceutical markets, with a potential to slash drug prices by more than half.</p><p>India is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, occupying a 20 per cent share in global supply by volume.</p><p>The costly semaglutide injections costing as low as Rs 9,000 and as high as Rs 25,000 are now bound to witness a sharp drop amid the takeover by the generic market. </p><p>This could open doors to more Indians seeking a weight-loss therapy, earlier deemed as expensive and selective.</p>.Rise of appetite controlling drugs reflects a change in how experts see obesity today.<p><strong>Current prices in the country</strong></p><p>As of today, the cost of 0.25 mg of an Ozempic injection is Rs 8,800 as listed on the Apollo pharmacy, and Wegovy’s 0.5 mg combipack injection stands at Rs 16,260.</p><p>The cost of these injectables can go up to Rs 25,000, making it inaccessible to people in lower income groups.</p><p>GLP-1, a short for glucagon-like-peptide 1 is a hormone released by the small intestine that helps in regulating blood sugar, causing the food to remain in the digestive tract for longer periods. Medicinal chemicals like semaglutide amplify this effect, decrease appetite and effectively increase the feeling of satiety in a person, causing them to lose stored fat.</p><p>Earlier, used to treat diabetes type 2, this game changer drug has shown positive clinical outcomes in people having high grades of obesity and related co-morbidities, with some analysts calling it a longevity drug of its first kind.</p>.<p><strong>Repositioning obesity as a disease</strong></p><p>There has been a change in the manner physicians are treating obesity. They are now calling it a chronic, relapsing and a complex metabolic disorder, and not just a behavioural choice.</p><p>The understanding of obesity as a chronic disease comes with a shift in its treatment, with more people seeking medical intervention. For many people, obesity is not manageable on its own, especially if it overlaps with other conditions like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and others.</p><p>Just like any other disease, many doctors are now prescribing GLP-1 drugs to regulate obesity alongside lifestyle changes.</p><p>As per experts, GLP-1 drugs can help in initial weight reduction, they cannot replace the protection provided by good diet, exercise and good sleep.</p><p>A <em>Lancet study </em>shows India is home to 44 million women and 26 million men who are obese. </p><p><strong>Possible limitations with the drug</strong></p><p>GLP-1 drugs are not restricted to endocrinology clinics, they are being prescribed by cardiologists and even orthopedic surgeons to facilitate weight loss before surgeries, said a global media outlet.</p><p>However, the risk lies in how people see this medicine. Some could aspire for a dramatic weight loss, following the beauty trends on social media.</p><p>In such cases, GLP-1 drugs run the risk of being overused, suggest experts.</p>