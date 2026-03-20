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Cheaper, generic weight loss jabs to flood pharmacies soon as Ozempic’s parent salt loses patent

The costly semaglutide injections costing as low as Rs 9,000 and as high as Rs 25,000 are now to witness a sharp drop amidst the takeover by the generic market.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:32 IST
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Price of Ozempic injections as listed on the Apollo pharmacy.

Price of Ozempic injections as listed on the Apollo pharmacy.

Credit: Apollo pharmacy

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Published 20 March 2026, 12:32 IST
Obesityweight lossGeneric medicineweight loss with dietweight loss journey.

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