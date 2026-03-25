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Clumsy handshake, slipping objects: Hand grip as a biomarker for aging

Multiple studies have shown that a poor grip is associated with metabolic dysfunction, cognitive impairment and poor cardiovascular outcomes.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:12 IST
TrendingCardiovascular diseasephysical disabilitycore exercisestrength trainingcardiovascular disorders

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