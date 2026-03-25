<p>The ease with which a person can hold an object without posing any injury to the hand is now being recognised as an important biomarker for longevity.</p><p>As per experts, the grip strength is a strong indicator of well-being, especially among the aging population.</p><p>Multiple <a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2025.1491584/full">studies</a> have shown that a poor grip is associated with metabolic dysfunction, cognitive impairment and poor cardiovascular outcomes.</p><p>A hand grip can tell if a person has an active lifestyle or a sedentary routine, and their susceptibility to injury, with experts saying people who maintain their grip are more likely to age slowly and have healthier lives.</p>.Want to delay aging? Cut negative people from your life, study says.<p><strong>How is grip strength measured?</strong></p><p>To measure grip strength, people often use a dynamometer, an instrument one has to squeeze as hard as possible to measure the force applied by their muscles. </p><p>Also, it is advisable to take the reading three times, with the average reading being the closest to the actual score.</p><p>The hand grip measurement can depend on many factors, including how energetic or weak a person might be feeling on that particular day, usage of hands in daily tasks, and medical conditions affecting the person.</p><p><strong>What does a poor hand grip suggest?</strong></p><p>A poor <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6778477/">hand grip</a> or fingers having difficulty wrapping around an object are biomarkers of poor aging, experts have said.</p><p>Weakness in the limbs is often observed in patients prone to diabetes and neuropathy, said experts, with decreased handgrip strength among the elderly is a prominent risk factor disability and frailty. </p><p>Poor hand grip coupled with low mineral density increases the risk for fractures among the elderly, and also sarcopenia, a progressive loss of muscle function.</p><p>As per a study published in the <em>Lancet, </em>grip strength was as good as an indicator of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/seized-in-time-why-do-sudden-cardiac-arrests-happen-3942674">cardiovascular outcomes</a> as the obvious biomarkers like blood pressure.</p><p>It has been observed that there is a gradual decrease in the white blood cells with advancing age, however, good muscle strength has positive effects on the protective blood cells, reducing the risk of infections in the aging population.</p><p><strong>How can one increase the grip strength?</strong></p><p>Grip strength is useful to a person in many ways and is needed to perform daily tasks like cooking, lifting heavy objects, carrying kids, playing sports and other activities. The following can be done to increase one’s grip strength:</p><ul><li><p>Try squeezing a stress ball or a tennis ball.</p></li><li><p>Try lifting objects that could make one’s muscles work, however, don’t injure yourself doing it.</p></li><li><p>Choose a weight or resistance level that can tire your muscles, however, don’t overdo it.</p></li><li><p>Try squeezing a wet towel.</p></li><li><p>Engage in strength training workouts.</p></li></ul>