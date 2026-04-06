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Coffee at night can make women impulsive, study finds

The study highlighted the findings had greater implications on people who rely on caffeine at night, including shift workers, healthcare professionals and military personnel.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:53 IST
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