<p>Drinking coffee at bedtime can make women engage in impulsive behaviour, a new study has found out.</p><p>Some scholars at the University of Texas at El Paso have found consuming caffeine in late evening hours was causing female flies to engage in risky or uncontrollable behaviour.</p><p>The researchers also found that the effects of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/iran-war-halts-india-s-coffee-exports-to-west-asia-3951410">caffeine</a> were changing between day time drinking and night consumption.</p><p>The study highlighted the findings had greater implications on people who rely on caffeine at night, including shift workers, healthcare professionals and military personnel.</p>.Coffee can interfere with your medication – here’s what you need to know.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>Led by Eric Saldes, the team at the University at Texas wanted to study the effects of caffeine on <em>Drosophila melanogaster, </em>a species of flies commonly used for experiments because of its genetic and neural similarities to human beings.</p><p>The team fed these flies with caffeine under different conditions such as: caffeine at day time, caffeine during evening hours, caffeine with sleep deprivation and caffeine without sleep deprivation.</p><p>They aimed at evaluating impulsivity in flies by observing if they could effectively stop when exposed to a strong airflow, something flies inherently find unpleasant.</p><p>Under normal circumstances, flies stop when exposed to strong winds, the lead scientist had informed.</p><p>To their surprise, the scientists found those flies behaving differently on consuming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/three-to-four-cups-of-black-coffee-per-day-can-have-medicinal-benefits-say-experts-3936259">caffeine</a>. Flies, which were fed caffeine at night were less likely to suppress movement on exposure to the wind, engaging in risky behaviour and reckless flying.</p><p>The study found that caffeine at night disrupted the motor responses in the flies, and this reckless flying was not linked to sleep deprivation or hyperactivity.</p><p>Flies with impaired inhibitory control showed rapid movements at speeds exceeding 60mm/s.</p><p>The same flies responded differently to caffeine during the daytime, suggesting a link between the circadian cycle (sleep-wake cycle in humans) and caffeine metabolism.</p><p>This was found similar to how caffeine affects human behaviour, increasing daytime alertness and during evening hours disrupting the sleep cycle. </p><p><strong>Women more prone to be affected</strong></p><p>The researchers observed some differences in the sexes, male and female flies behaving differently to the same amount of caffeine in their systems.</p><p>The study found that female flies displayed higher levels of impulsive behaviour in comparison to male flies.</p><p>Because of the systemic similarities between the flies and humans, scientists assume a similar response can be observed in human females.</p><p>Scientists argued the flies had no hormone-driven systems that could heighten the impulsivity so there must be other physiological causes increasing impulsive behaviour in women.</p><p>Notably, high<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/environment/climate-change-impacts-global-coffee-production-3902703"> caffeine </a>consumption in children, adolescents and young adults have been linked to greater sensation-seeking and risk-taking tendencies.</p><p>As per a study, caffeine consumption was also associated with early onset of gambling and nicotine co-use among gamblers. </p>