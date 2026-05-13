Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Cognition, nutrition, movement strongest predictors of survival among older adults in India: Study

The team said that most evidence on intrinsic capacity comes from high-income countries, linking a higher score with a lower risk of death.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 09:18 IST
Health newsElderlyNutrition

Follow us on :

Follow Us