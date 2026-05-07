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Concise summary of key highlights
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Misdiagnosing thalassemia as iron deficiency due to lab report errors risks fatal iron overload in patients.
Key points
• Thalassemia burden in India
India accounts for 25% of global thalassemia cases, with over 1,00,000 active cases of the major form.
• Iron deficiency vs thalassemia
Both cause low haemoglobin and small red blood cells, but thalassemia stems from faulty haemoglobin structure, not iron deficiency.
• Genetic inheritance patterns
Thalassemia results from missing or faulty genes in alpha or beta haemoglobin chains, leading to mild to severe symptoms.
• Risk of iron overload
Incorrectly treating thalassemia with iron supplements can cause toxicity, damaging organs like the liver, heart, and pancreas.
• Critical diagnostic marker
Serum ferritin tests help distinguish thalassemia from iron deficiency by assessing iron reserves.
Key statistics
25 percent
Global thalassemia cases contributed by India
1,00,000
Active major thalassemia cases in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 May 2026, 09:54 IST