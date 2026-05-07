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Common miss in lab reports can overlook this genetic disorder mirroring anemia; over one lakh active cases in India

India has a huge burden of Thalassemia with an estimated 1,00,000 people affected by the major form of the disease.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Common miss in lab reports can overlook this genetic disorder mirroring anemia; over one lakh active cases in India

In one line
Misdiagnosing thalassemia as iron deficiency due to lab report errors risks fatal iron overload in patients.
Key points
Thalassemia burden in India
India accounts for 25% of global thalassemia cases, with over 1,00,000 active cases of the major form.
Iron deficiency vs thalassemia
Both cause low haemoglobin and small red blood cells, but thalassemia stems from faulty haemoglobin structure, not iron deficiency.
Genetic inheritance patterns
Thalassemia results from missing or faulty genes in alpha or beta haemoglobin chains, leading to mild to severe symptoms.
Risk of iron overload
Incorrectly treating thalassemia with iron supplements can cause toxicity, damaging organs like the liver, heart, and pancreas.
Critical diagnostic marker
Serum ferritin tests help distinguish thalassemia from iron deficiency by assessing iron reserves.
Key statistics
25 percent
Global thalassemia cases contributed by India
1,00,000
Active major thalassemia cases in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:54 IST
bloodIronblood clotsThalassemiablood lossIron deficiencyGenetic disorderlabtesting laboratorytesting labhaemoglobin

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