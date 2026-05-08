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Could Hantavirus lead to another Covid-like pandemic?

While primarily caused by rodents, this was the first instance where the transmission of the virus was observed between humans.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:44 IST
CoronavirushealthCovid-19 crisisUNpandemicDeathWHOrodentsRespiratory IllnessMiceviral diseaseinfected womanpandemic anxietyCovid-19:Severe Acute Respiratory Infectionrespiratory disorder

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