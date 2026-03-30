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Covid-19: What we know about new coronavirus sub-variant 'Cicada' detected across countries

As per experts, the variant gets its name from an insect Cicada which remains underground for years before suddenly emerging.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:03 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:03 IST
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