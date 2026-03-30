<p>A new Covid-19 variant is making headlines in the United States for its unusual genetic makeup and a silent re-emergence.</p><p>The variant <em>Cicada </em>( BA.3.2) is a descendent of the Omicron variant BA.3, differing from the original variant in the spike proteins by 53 mutations, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).</p><p>As per experts, the sub-variant gets its name from an insect Cicada which remains underground for years before suddenly emerging. </p><p>The notorious virus is mimicking a similar pattern, with the sub-variant first detected on November 22, 2024, in South Africa.</p><p>Since then, it has spread to 23 countries and multiple states across the United States.</p><p>However, there is no evidence of the variant causing more severe symptoms than the existing variants.</p>.Long-Covid, viruses, ‘zombie’ cells: New research looks for links to chronic fatigue, brain fog.<p><strong>A highly mutated variant</strong></p><p>A spike protein is a structural protein found on the surface of a virus, facilitating its entry into the host cells.</p><p>The sub-variant BA.3.2 carries 70-75 changes in the spike protein, making it unrecognisable to the immune system.</p><p>While all viruses change over time, sometimes one or more mutations can give one <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-crisis-rahul-gandhi-slams-modi-for-covid-reference-says-pm-has-forgotten-tragedies-of-that-time-3942698">variant </a>an edge over others.</p><p>The sub-variant BA.3.2 has shown a substantial antibody escape, said the WHO, making it difficult to be recognised by the body’s natural defenses. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sc-directs-for-no-fault-compensation-for-those-suffered-adverse-impacts-after-covid-19-vaccines-3927053">vaccines </a>which are mostly designed to identify the common versions of the infection might not recognise it readily due to its altered external appearance. </p><p>According to experts, BA.3.2 does not pose any additional risks to public health as caused by pre-existing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-just-like-during-covid-19-period-we-need-to-be-ready-again-key-highlights-of-pm-modis-speech-in-lok-sabha-3941291">Covid</a> variants.</p><p>Though easy to spread, it lacks a growth advantage and is not strong enough to replace other variants in the circulation.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/mm7510a1.htm">Centres of Disease Control and Prevention</a>, the variant was first detected in the US in nasal swabs from four tourists, three wastewater samples from planes, and 132 wastewater samples from across 25 US states.</p><p><strong>Any peculiar symptoms</strong></p><p>The changed external profile of the variant BA.3.2 will enable it to pass through the body's natural defenses without much resistance. Hence, the variant poses a high infectivity rate as it can spread to more people.</p><p>However, as per reports, the symptoms are more or less similar with a more severe sore throat being observed in those affected.</p><p>Other commonly shared symptoms with its predecessors are fever, runny nose, fatigue, headache, shortness of breath, muscle pain and others.</p><p>At present, the spreading variant is not posing a serious threat to public health, however, its rapid mutation could be a cause for concern in the future.</p>