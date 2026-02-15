Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Dangers of working 70 hours a week

If you are working 60 to 70 hours a week and it feels like your body is ageing faster than the calendar is ticking, then it is not just your imagination.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 21:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 21:51 IST
Health newsSpecialsWellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us