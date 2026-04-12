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Decoding kidney disorders

Generally, genetic conditions affect multiple organs in the body, including eyes, ear, liver, skin, and brain. Looking thoroughly at family history provides a bigger hint about the diagnosis.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 23:00 IST
healthKidneyWellness

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