<p>Despite decades of research, the human brain remains one of science’s greatest mysteries. We still don’t fully understand how the brain creates memories, emotions, consciousness, and thought itself.</p><p>In this episode of the DH Podcast, DH’s Amullya Shivashankar sits down with leading neuroscientists from the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), Bengaluru to decode the greatest mysteries of the human mind.</p><p>Watch the full conversation to understand how the brain influences memory, emotions, behavior, and everyday life.</p>