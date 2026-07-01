Doctors bust two popular dietary myths that people must discard today

<p>Food labels, social media <em>gurus </em>and AI chatbots have been influencing what one must eat or drink.</p><p>It is reasonable to find oneself lost among the claims like ‘no added sugar’, ‘healthy’, ‘pure’ and others. They are wired to make people see things which may not be entirely there, experts have warned.</p><p>With an exponentially growing food conversation market on social media, it has become reasonably difficult to choose facts over unsubstantiated nutritious claims.</p><p>As per reports, there is a rise of <a href="https://theconversation.com/what-are-misfluencers-and-what-can-be-done-about-false-information-online-282072">‘misinfluencers’</a>, individuals who are shaping how information is interpreted or shared across social media. While they sound convincing, studies have shown these individuals may lack in-depth understanding of the subject and present facts superficially.</p><p>For instance, it is clinically established that Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is a chronic condition which cannot be cured but one may find self acclaimed experts on social media channels who guarantee disease riddance with certain curated diets and exercise.</p><p>Likewise, social media has also convinced us about two dietary assumptions which require clinical correction.</p>.Diet and diabetes: Cutting through the clutter.<p><strong>Myth: Brown sugar, jaggery and honey are healthy substitutes to white sugar.</strong></p><p><ins>Fact</ins>: Unfortunately, they aren’t healthy either, said doctors.</p><p>Our bodies run on sugars. So, inherently <a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/facts-about-sugar-and-sugar-substitutes">sugar </a>is not bad but its over intake with a sedentary lifestyle can create a cumulative negative effect in the body and can contribute to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and increase risk of metabolic dysfunction.</p><p>Because the refining processes strip away all nutritional value, the white sugar or refined sugar is deemed as the most notorious of all options.</p><p>To <a href="https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/natural-sugar-substitutes">replace refined sugar, </a>many people have switched to lab-made sweeteners like aspartame or plant-based sugar like stevia.</p><p>Some are also considering going back to the basics and choose unrefined sugar, jaggery or honey as a healthier alternative.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr.Deepika Alva, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore said: “One has to understand the difference between natural and added sugar. There is natural sugar in fruits, grains and even dairy. We can’t totally cut off sugar, particularly the one found naturally in healthy foods. Other than this, unrefined sugar, jaggery or even honey are added sugar. They may contain a few antioxidants and are better than refined or white sugar but at the end of the day, they are also an added form.”</p><p>The expert recommended the ideal option is to cut down overall sugar and not necessarily look for alternatives.</p><p><strong>Myth: High protein diets can damage kidneys and liver</strong></p><p><ins>Fact</ins>: Not exactly!</p><p>As per experts, there is a growing aversion to protein rich diets in fear of them causing kidney or liver dysfunction. </p><p>The <em><a href="https://health.clevelandclinic.org/planning-to-start-a-high-protein-diet-check-with-your-kidneys-first">Cleveland Clinic</a> </em>states this fear comes from the fact that kidneys which are our filtrating systems find it difficult to process macromolecules like protein which are also a bit more complex to digest.</p><p>However, this fear is overexaggerated in those who aren’t having kidney disease.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare said: “ In people with normal kidney function, the kidneys naturally adapt to processing more protein, and there is no convincing evidence that a balanced, high-protein diet causes kidney disease."</p><p>"The confusion arises because people who already have chronic kidney disease (CKD) are often advised to moderate their protein intake to reduce the workload on damaged kidneys. This recommendation does not apply to healthy individuals," he added.</p><p>As per experts, adequate protein is especially important for preserving muscle mass, improving metabolism, supporting weight loss, and healthy ageing. </p><p>While most experts ask people to depend on natural forms of protein like pulses, dairy, eggs, fish and others, the position of protein powder in daily routine remains disputed.</p>