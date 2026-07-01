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Homehealth

Doctors bust two popular dietary myths that people must discard today

The intake of sugar and protein in the diet has invited many opinions over the last decade. However, it is pertinent to separate facts from unsubstantiated claims.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 13:17 IST
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