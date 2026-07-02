Doctor's Day 2026: White coats share lessons learnt between busy OPDs & missed dinners

Representative image of a doctor spending time at home.
Representative image of a doctor resting.
Representative image of a doctor delivering sad news to a patient.
Representative image of a doctor talking to a patient.
Representative image of a doctor sharing a meal with his family.
Representative image of one partner supporting another.
Representative image of a doctor reading at work.
Representative image of a doctor feeling dejected.
Representative image of a doctor seeking clarity from within.
Published 02 July 2026, 13:02 IST