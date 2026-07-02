Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Doctor's Day 2026: White coats share lessons learnt between busy OPDs & missed dinners

While the country celebrates its white-caped heroes, DH decided to delve into the untouched parts of their lives be it their wellness score, boundaries, habits they picked up on their journey, defeats they rarely talk about and the hard life lessons they would happily pass on to others.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 13:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Representative image of a doctor spending time at home.

Representative image of a doctor spending time at home.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor resting.

Representative image of a doctor resting.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor delivering sad news to a patient.

Representative image of a doctor delivering sad news to a patient.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor talking to a patient.

Representative image of a doctor talking to a patient.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor sharing a meal with his family.

Representative image of a doctor sharing a meal with his family.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of one partner supporting another.

Representative image of one partner supporting another.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor reading at work.

Representative image of a doctor reading at work.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor feeling dejected.

Representative image of a doctor feeling dejected.

Credit: iStock image

Representative image of a doctor seeking clarity from within.

Representative image of a doctor seeking clarity from within.

Credit: iStock image

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 13:02 IST
healthCancerDoctorBurnoutTrendingCardiovascular diseasemortalityempathysurgeonDoctors' Daydoctors dayOPD services

Follow us on :

Follow Us