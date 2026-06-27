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Doctors invariably take men’s pain more seriously, research shows

Some studies have shown that women wait longer in emergency rooms for painkillers than men do, with other scholars saying that hidden gender stereotypes also affect the estimation of pain in a person.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:52 IST
healthGenderstudypainkillerschronic painchronic migrainebiasclinical management

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