Doctors invariably take men’s pain more seriously, research shows

<p>Pain is a universal experience which rarely sees the age or sex of the person. However, the way it gets treated for both men and women has been a controversial theme in medicine with studies pointing out a slight disparity.</p><p>Some <a href="https://theconversation.com/womens-pain-is-routinely-underestimated-and-gender-stereotypes-are-to-blame-new-research-158599">studies</a> have shown that women wait longer in emergency rooms for painkillers than men do, with other scholars saying that hidden gender stereotypes also affect the estimation of pain in a person.</p><p>Reportedly, there are existing notions that women are more sensitive to pain and express it in an exaggerated way. This has caused healthcare workers to often discount the intensity of their pain.</p><p><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6199848/">Inadequate pain management</a> among women is a well documented concern in healthcare.</p><p>As per some estimates, about<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6199848/"> 25 per cent</a> of the Indian adult population has chronic pain, with women having a higher percentage.</p>.'May god give me strength': Sonu Nigam reveals he's battling painful nerve condition.<p><strong>What is pain?</strong></p><p>An unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with, or resembling that associated with, actual or potential tissue damage, said the <em>I<a href="https://www.iasp-pain.org/publications/free-ebooks/classification-of-chronic-pain-second-edition-revised/">nternational Association for the Study of Pain (IASP)</a>.</em></p><p>Interestingly, pain is one such physical parameter which is highly subjective and therefore hard to treat.</p><p>As per experts, it can be experienced in more than one form, be it dull, sharp, or throbbing. It can also vary from being acute, chronic or even episodic.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/pain"> </a><em><a href="https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/pain">National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke</a> </em>states that scientists understand acute pain better than chronic pain which is a combination of physical, genetic, psychological and environmental factors.</p><p>While the gender differences in pain have been documented in medical literature, the underlying biological processes causing these changes are still unclear.</p><p>As per a study published in the <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1526590023006077">Journal of Pain</a>, </em>women are more likely to report pain than men and also express higher intensity for the same.</p><p>Some scholars have tried to understand the connection between sex hormones and pain perception pathways which may be causing the differences in how each sex experiences pain and to what intensity. </p><p>Evidence also shows that a man’s brain turns on the pain relief system more strongly than it happens among women. </p><p><strong>Sex differences and pain bias</strong></p><p>A study listed in the <em><a href="https://www.jpain.org/article/S1526-5900(21)00035-3/fulltext">Journal of Pain</a> </em>states that health providers are more likely to prescribe psychological treatment for females than males and are also likely to offer analgesics or painkillers to men.</p><p>However, there have been contradictions. While some studies have shown females being judged more for being in pain as compared to men because of their facial expressions, other studies have shown that female pain has been discounted as the health providers found them to be catastrophizing pain or exaggerating facial expression.</p><p>Another study (2016) published in the <em><a href="https://journals.lww.com/pain/Abstract/2016/08000/Health_care_providers__judgments_in_chronic_pain_.10.aspx">International Association for the Study of Pain</a> </em>found that the perception of a patient in the eyes of the healthcare provider can also affect the estimation of pain. If the provider sees the patient as ‘untrustworthy’, then this puts the patient at a disadvantage. </p><p>They also found that many providers trust self-reporting symptoms of men as closer to reality than those described by women.</p>