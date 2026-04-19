Mythbuster | Does UPF clothing work?

<p>By Dr Priyanka Kuri</p><p>Sun-protective clothing which comes with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating has begun to grow in popularity. It is seen as an effective method to decrease ultraviolet radiation contact which results in skin cancer development. But to what extent can it be effective? Common misconceptions are that it doesn’t work, or that it is the same as regular clothing.</p>.<p>Clothes with UPF labels function as protection from UVA and UVB rays, while sunscreen products only deliver defence against UVB radiation.</p>.<p>A UPF number tells you the fraction of UV radiation that can go through the material. For example, UPF 30 means only about 1/30th (approx. three per cent) of UV rays can get through it, whereas UPF 50+ is capable of blocking up to 98 per cent of the harmful radiation. Dermatology research proves that sun-protective clothing provides effective UV protection which protects the skin from sun damage through its physical barrier properties.</p>.UV levels spike in Bengaluru, doctors warn of health risks.<p>The fabric characteristics of the material heavily determine its effectiveness. When choosing protective clothing, keep these aspects in mind:</p>.<p>• Darker and brighter colours absorb more UV radiation than lighter shades.<br>• Tightly woven fabrics with minimal gaps offer better protection.<br>• Synthetic materials like polyester or nylon tend to outperform natural fabrics.<br>• Specialised treatments or dyes can further increase UPF values.</p>.<p>Skincare guidelines</p>.<p>Dermatology guidelines recommend that you should wear clothing with UPF 30 protection or higher for basic sun protection. The best protection from high UV radiation comes from wearing clothing that has UPF 50+ protection. The statement contains two principal problems which lead to misunderstandings. The term ‘UV-protective’ which companies use to advertise their products does not indicate that all their clothes provide the same degree of sun protection. The protective capabilities of non-certified clothing depend on the fabrics used and the way people wear it. The use of chemical additives which increase UPF protection for garments creates safety issues because some finishing agents and dyes need long-term safety tests. The UPF protection for treated textiles dies off when the fabric experiences multiple washing cycles and stretching and fabric thinning because of ageing. </p>.<p>You should not view UPF clothing as a complete sun protection method. The product protects only the body parts which it covers. You should also ensure that you apply sunscreen and use other protective products to shield your face, hands or feet from the ultraviolet radiation.</p>.<p>In conclusion, remember that UPF clothing provides benefits only when used properly. The effectiveness of UPF clothing requires correct fabric selection and proper clothing fit and material rating selection. The best protection method for areas with high UV radiation involves using protective clothing together with sunscreen and shade.</p>.<p>(The author is a consultant - dermatology at a Bengaluru hospital.)</p>.<p><em>(Mythbuster is a column that picks up a popular wellness belief and examines if it is true, false, or maybe lies somewhere in between.)</em></p>