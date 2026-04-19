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Mythbuster | Does UPF clothing work?

The best protection method for areas with high UV radiation involves using protective clothing together with sunscreen and shade.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:54 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:54 IST
healthSpecialsskincareUV rays

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