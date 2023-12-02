Don’t be a mosquito magnet

Recent studies have spotlighted the role of human skin pH as a pivotal factor in mosquito attraction. Individuals with lower skin pH levels, characterised by higher proton concentrations, have been identified as preferential targets. The molecular basis of this phenomenon involves the modulation of ion channels and olfactory receptors on the mosquito antennae, responding to specific acidic cues emitted by the human epidermis. Human sweat, a complex mixture of organic compounds, serves as a potent mosquito attractant. Compounds such as lactic acid, uric acid, and ammonia act as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that mosquitoes discern with remarkable acuity. These chemical constituents, originating from eccrine and apocrine glands, generate a unique odour footprint, facilitating the identification of potential hosts amidst environmental odours. Highly specialised olfactory receptors are finely attuned to these specific VOCs, enabling them to discriminate between individuals based on their sweat composition. Understanding the intricacies of mosquito attraction at the molecular level holds profound implications for vector-borne disease control. Topical formulations, infused with active ingredients like DEET or Picaridin, create a protective barrier on the skin, masking the body’s attractive odours that lure mosquitoes. By disrupting the insects’ olfactory senses, these creams deter mosquitoes from landing and, consequently, significantly reduce the risk of disease transmission. Their portability and ease of application empower individuals, especially in high-risk regions, offering a frontline defense against relentless mosquito attacks.