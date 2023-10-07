Don’t make junk food your daily diet

The World Obesity Federation predicts more than 27 million children in India may suffer from obesity by 2030. Obesity has been declared an epidemic. Overweight and obesity lead to cardiac complications and are mediated through metabolic syndrome. Junk food is killing more people than smoking. Tobacco causes over eight million deaths in a given year. Eating junk food causes 11 million deaths only due to high blood pressure related complications. It kills more people prematurely - in their 40s and 50s - than even tobacco.