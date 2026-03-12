<p>The alcohol drinkers who are physically active, even at optimum levels, can offset some ill effects of alcohol, a study says.</p><p>This can significantly decrease the risk of dying from cancer and other conditions causing premature death. Published in the <em>British Journal of Sports Medicine, </em>the study aimed at finding out whether physical activity changes the effects of alcohol drinking on death risk caused by cancer, cardiovascular diseases or any other condition.</p><p>The correlation between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk has always been unidirectional, this was not observed among alcohol consumers who engaged in light to moderate physical activity.</p>.Dr Oz says drinking is a ‘social lubricant’ Some experts worry about that.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The study was based on surveys collected from the British and Scottish population over some years. Each survey was based on a specific cause of death, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The sample consisted of 36,370 people, including both men and women. Six specific drinking categories were taken into consideration. They were defined as follows:</p><ul><li><p>People who never drink</p></li><li><p>People who used to drink but stopped drinking</p></li><li><p>Occasional drinkers</p></li><li><p>People drinking within recommended limits</p></li><li><p>Hazardous drinkers</p></li><li><p>Harmful drinkers.</p></li></ul><p>Among the groups categorised on grounds of physical activity included inactive people, moderately active people and highly active people.</p><p>The study found that alcohol consumption increased the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Heavy drinkers (hazardous ) were 40 per cent more likely to die from these diseases. The risk did not even spare those who were drinking within the recommended levels, but not exercising.</p><p>However, the risk levels were found to be lower in drinkers who could meet the recommended physical activity levels. </p><p><strong>Effects of alcohol on body</strong></p><p>As per experts, this does not suggest that exercise is a license for careless drinking as alcohol poses serious physical and societal damage. However, including physical activity can lessen some of its harmful effects.</p><p>Metabolising alcohol takes a lot from the body. It is known to cause oxidative stress, eventually leading to increased systemic inflammation over time. It also disrupts the lipid metabolism, increasing cholesterol levels. These factors lead to increased risk of hypertension, heart disease and cancer.</p><p>As per the World Health Organization, adults aging between 18 and 64 must do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical workout per week.</p>