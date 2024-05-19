Drug makers Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US

New Delhi: Drug makers Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma are recalling products in the US market due to manufacturing issues, as per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling close to 20,000 cartons of a medication used to control blood phenylalanine levels in adults and children.

Princeton (New Jersey) based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc, is recalling Javygtor (sapropterin dihydrochloride) Powder for Oral Solution (100mg) due to it being a 'Sub-potent Drug', USFDA stated.