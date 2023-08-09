Early care critical for child survivors of sexual abuse

Support for family

The rehabilitation must also cover the child’s family and their emotional well-being. “They must not worry about people’s opinion,” Hannah comments on the ‘shame’ that hangs around sexual abuse.

Such incidents can also trigger traumatic experiences suffered by parents themselves in the past and would, thus, require counselling, she adds.

Overall, rehabilitation of a child sexual abuse survivor should at least involve a paediatrician, play therapist, a counselor or therapist for the family.