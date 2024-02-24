Early diagnosis, treatment make the difference

Cancer has become alarmingly common of late. Age (longevity), awareness, affordability, better diagnostics, improving treatment options and risk factors (reversible and irreversible) are some of the causes.
To begin with, people are living longer now. Cancer is a stage in one’s evolution of life, we believe. The average lifespan of an Indian today is nearly 70 years. The longer one lives, higher the risk of cancer. Statistics suggest if one lives up to 80 years, there is a one-in-six chance of having a cancer.
With improving healthcare, better diagnostics and treatment, we are picking up cancers early and curing them. Also, advances in technology and training have helped patients live longer after treatment. Awareness on cancer, symptoms, diagnostics and treatment have led to people reaching out earlier and this helps. Affordability and accessibility are better with the government playing the dual role of healthcare provider and insurer.
Risk factors
The risk factors are more now. Adoption of Western practices and neglect of traditional ones are leading to a faster pace of life. Fast foods, delayed conception, absence of breast feeding are some of the causes.
Smoking, alcohol, unhealthy diet, unhealthy eating practices, obesity, contaminated food/water and stressful life are contributing too. Environmental (air, water, food) pollution and genetic predisposition are some of the other causes for the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancers. Cancer is the leading cause of mortality in the world. In India, about five lakh new cancer cases are detected annually.
Organ-specific risks
Risks are generic and organ-specific.
Some examples:
Breast cancers: Smoking, alcohol, obesity, oral contraceptives, late pregnancy and lack of breastfeeding are avoidable risk factors. Certain genes can increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women and the risk of breast and prostate cancer in men, as well as other cancers.
Gastrointestinal cancers: Red meat, processed food, smoking, alcohol, obesity, inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, family history of cancer or polyps, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) - a genetic syndrome, and Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that increases risk of colon cancer.
Prevention
Reducing risk and improving lifestyle is important. A healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, balanced diet with fruit, vegetables, whole grains and foods containing fibre, and staying aware of the symptoms and seeking help reduce risk.
Use of food products free of fertilizers, contaminants and chemicals is useful. Consumption of pure drinking water is vital. Breaths of fresh, unpolluted air is of paramount importance. Adoption of traditional, cultural practices of having cooked balanced meals, in addition to regular physical exercises and practices that calm the mind such as yoga and positive thinking can impact the psycho neuro-immunology.
Screening and early clinical consultation when symptomatic are vital.
Early diagnosis holds
key to cure
Awareness of symptoms is vital. Symptoms are manifestations, which are not normal to oneself, cannot be explained by reason and have persisted for more than six weeks.
Some examples:
l →Lump on breast on one side which persists to grow.
l →Change in bowel habit which cannot be explained.
l →Blood in sputum, vomit, urine or stools
l →Palpable lump
l→Unexplained anaemia, weight loss
When any of these symptoms are seen, it is crucial to seek medical help. Cancer identified in its early stages (1-2) is more or less curable. There is a high cure rate in Stage III in conjunction with chemotherapy and molecular targeted therapies.
This is an era of precision based onco-surgery, targeted therapies and advances in molecular medicine. Despite all the advances relapse happens in about 20 per cent of the patients. This is due to tumour metamorphosis, circulating tumour cells, field changes and immune deficiency - failing to control the malignant cells.
Gold standard in preventive check-up
A routine check after the age of 40 years can be useful in certain high-risk groups or when symptomatic. There are cancer screening health checks curated for men and women which are extremely useful and can pick cancers early. However, they are not entirely fool-proof.
Symptoms should drive clinical consults, early diagnosis and intervention. Screening can be of great value in high-risk individuals.
(The author is a colorectal surgeon)