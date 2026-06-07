Early menopause may impact memory, cognition: Study

<p>A cross-sectional study on cognitive decline in women who attained premature menopause shows that menopause is directly associated with cognitive performance.</p>.<p>Among older women who experienced premature <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/indian-women-attain-menopause-earlier-than-those-in-the-uk-expert-3906329">menopause</a>, the condition is adversely associated with cognitive performance, suggesting that the effects of reduced oestrogen are likely to become evident later in life. Menopause before 45 is usually considered premature menopause.</p>.<p>“Women experiencing premature menopause tend to have a higher risk of cognitive decline compared with women who hit menopause in the standard age range of around 45 to 55 years. Oestrogen supports multiple brain processes, including memory and neuronal signalling, and also helps keep blood vessels in a safer state,” said Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology.</p>.<p>The overall risk and consequences also depend on a combination of hormonal, genetic, medical and lifestyle factors. Women can attain menopause naturally or through surgical intervention when their ovaries are removed.</p>.Infertility may cause early menopause: Study.<p>“Women who undergo surgical menopause, especially after the removal of both ovaries at a young age, are at higher risk because oestrogen levels drop suddenly. Women with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, depression or cardiovascular disease may be even more vulnerable. Smoking and a sedentary lifestyle can further increase the risk,” said Dr Anuradha H K, Lead Consultant, Neurology.</p>.<p>While most urban women attain premature menopause largely due to lifestyle issues, women in rural areas often attain it due to surgical procedures, doctors said.</p>.<p>“Hysterectomy contributes largely to cases among rural women. This is seen in women from rural backgrounds with low education levels, who opt for hysterectomy for minor ailments. They are not aware of other treatment options and choose hysterectomy as part of treatment,” said Dr Sushma K, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.</p>.<p>“The government needs to take action to prevent unnecessary hysterectomies and create social awareness about other modes of treatment for minor issues such as bleeding problems, small fibroids or chronic cervical problems,” she added.</p>