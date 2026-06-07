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Homehealth

Early menopause may impact memory, cognition: Study

Menopause before 45 is usually considered premature menopause.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 02:09 IST
healthmenopausememory

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