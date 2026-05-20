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Ebola outbreak is unlikely to become global threat, WHO head says

Health officials are still trying to pinpoint the start of the outbreak, but they believe it started “a couple of months ago,” Anais Legand, a WHO technical officer, said at the news conference.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 17:15 IST
WHOHealth newsEbola

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