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Ebola virus outbreak: Why is WHO finding it hard to contain this wave?

“We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment, the epidemic is outpacing us,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:21 IST
Democratic Republic of CongopandemicDeathAfricaEbolaEbola virusCongoInfectious Diseasesepidemicoutbreakepidemic diseaseshaemorrhagic symptoms

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