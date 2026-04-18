<p>Bengaluru: GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, used for diabetes and obesity, are now being explored for hormonal disorders such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).</p>.<p>Doctors said the use of GLP-1 agonists for PCOS is not standardised and varies among clinicians.</p>.<p>"GLP-1 receptor agonists improve insulin resistance, a key problem in many women with PCOS. They increase insulin sensitivity, reduce blood sugar levels, and promote weight loss. They also help lower excess insulin, which can trigger higher androgen (male hormone) production.</p>.Obesity: Are GLP-1 pills sustainable?.<p>"This, in turn, can lead to symptoms like irregular periods, acne and excess hair growth. By reducing weight and balancing hormones, these drugs may help manage such symptoms," said Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Programme Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at a private hospital.</p>.<p>For women with PCOS who are not obese, doctors said the same drugs can be used alongside nutritional changes.</p>.<p>"While these drugs are largely used for weight reduction, they also help correct hormonal imbalances. In such cases, they are combined with dietary changes and weight training to preserve muscle mass while addressing hormonal issues," said Dr Sowmya KN, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.</p>.<p>On the effects of long-term use, Dr Sowmya added: "Long-term use in young women can cause common side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and reduced appetite, especially in the early stages. Some may also experience headache, fatigue, or dizziness. In rare cases, more serious issues like pancreatitis, gall bladder problems, or kidney strain may occur. Reduced appetite can also lead to nutrient deficiencies."</p>.<p>She said long-term safety data in young women is limited, making regular medical monitoring important.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Ethical concerns</p>.<p>The use of these medications for PCOS has also raised ethical concerns.</p>.<p>"One key ethical issue is accessibility. Patients who need these drugs for diabetes treatment may face restricted access due to their widespread use for unapproved weight loss. The treatments are also expensive and often not covered by insurance. There is also concern that some doctors may turn to these medications instead of prioritising lifestyle changes," said Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynaecology.</p>