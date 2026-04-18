Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Emerging GLP-1 use in hormonal conditions raises women’s health safety concerns

For women with PCOS who are not obese, doctors said the same drugs can be used alongside nutritional changes.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 21:02 IST
healthHormones

Follow us on :

Follow Us