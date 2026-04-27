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Explained | All you need to know about viral 'Ozempic face' trend

The sudden drop in body weight causes some facial changes such as sagging of skin, prominent resurfacing of wrinkles and lines, sunken eyes and more visible bone structure.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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