Explained | All you need to know about viral 'Ozempic face' trend

<p>Weight loss drugs have hit the pharmaceutical markets like a ‘magical wand’, giving people hope to lose weight without having to lift a finger or to hit the gym or to forcefully restrict oneself from mouth watering delicacies. However, rapidly losing weight comes with some hidden cost.</p><p>Multiple media reports have cited how these medications are slowly drifting away from their clinical intent and are being used to serve cosmetic purposes. </p><p>While the benefits of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ozempic-is-about-to-go-generic-for-billions-of-people-4-3942051"> weight loss drugs</a> to counter the ill effects of obesity outweigh the side effects, these medicines are not for everybody and their usage demands discretion, and a reasonable prescription, experts have warned.</p><p>Some people using semaglutide (parent chemical of drug brands like Ozempic and Wegovy) have addressed some <a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/ozempic-face#before-and-after">after effects</a> of the medicine and these ill effects are going viral with terminology: ‘Ozempic face’, ‘Ozempic personality’ and even ‘Ozempic breath’.</p><p>While Ozempic is just one of the brands available, the ill effects are relevant to other similar weight loss jabs circulating in the market.</p>.Govt issues guidelines on use of GLP-1 drugs, cautions against illegal sale.<p><strong>What is ‘Ozempic face’?</strong></p><p>The sudden drop in body weight causes some facial changes such as sagging of skin, prominent resurfacing of wrinkles and lines, sunken eyes and more visible bone structure.</p><p>Consumers of weight loss drugs are casually calling it an <a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/ozempic-face#before-and-after">‘ozempic face’ </a>on social media.</p><p>As per experts, with loss of body fat, there is also reduction in the subcutaneous fat which is right under the skin.</p><p>There is also loss of elastin (a tissue responsible for stretching of skin) and collagen (responsible for structural support), said the <em><a href="https://health.clevelandclinic.org/ozempic-face">Cleveland Clinic</a>.</em></p><p>In fact, the faster a person loses weight, the more likely they are to develop an ‘Ozempic face’, experts have said.</p><p><strong>Changes personality and smell</strong></p><p>Among other side effects of weight loss medications are those related to mood and changes in breath.</p><p>As per reports, weight loss drugs like GLP-1 (Glucagon-like-peptide 1) antagonists delay the food emptying in the gastrointestinal tract, promote action of insulin and decrease appetite.</p><p>However, studies have also found them to meddle with the reward system in the brain, causing changes in the levels of dopamine and causing a dampening of the mood.</p><p>As per <em>Healthline, </em>people have reported a lack of interest in the previously enjoyed activities.</p><p>A <a href="https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03548935?tab=results#adverse-events">study</a> run by Novo Nordisk (global healthcare company which discovered semaglutide) found that 9 percent of participants experience belching (burping).</p><p>An expert speaking to <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health-news/ozempic-personality-change#What-is-Ozempic-personality-and-is-it-real">Healthline</a> </em>said that when food remains in the stomach for long standing hours, it tends to get fermented and release unpleasant smell. </p><p>Also, the reduced food noise can make people miss out on nutrients and initiate ketosis (a metabolic state where the body starts to burn fat in place of glucose for energy).</p>