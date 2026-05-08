Explained| Ethical and medical dilemma to allow pregnancy termination at 30 weeks

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Supreme Court allows 30-week pregnancy termination for a 15-year-old rape victim, sparking ethical and medical debates.
Key points
• Legal vs medical conflict
The Supreme Court overruled medical authorities, prioritising the minor rape victim's rights over fetal viability concerns.
• Clinical risks at 30 weeks
Abortion at this stage resembles preterm birth, with high risks of haemorrhage, uterine rupture, and neonatal complications.
• Psychological trauma
Forcing a rape survivor to carry the pregnancy can deepen trauma, leading to depression or suicidal tendencies.
• Ethical dilemmas
Doctors face moral conflicts over feticide, resuscitation, and the child's future if born alive.
• Legal and bureaucratic hurdles
Mandatory reporting under POCSO complicates consent and delays procedures, exacerbating trauma.
Key statistics
36 to 40 weeks
Average pregnancy duration
Exceeds 90 percent
Survival rate for 30-week fetuses in advanced NICUs
24 weeks
Legal abortion limit under MTP Amendment Act 2021
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 May 2026, 07:54 IST