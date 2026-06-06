Explained | Migraine is much more than a ‘nasty’ headache – know why

<p>Migraines often get dismissed by others as an unpleasant, stubborn headache but the medical community is beginning to see it differently.</p><p>Presently, migraine is being called a complex neurovascular condition for its pathways found to intertwine with some neurological and cardiovascular processes in the body.</p><p>People with migraine have a <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/migraine/migraine-vs-headache#migraine">constellation of symptoms</a> other than a debilitating and persistent headache.</p><p>As per records, <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12329930/">migraine</a> is the second largest contributor to neurological disability in India, affecting more women than men and also occurring in the most economically productive years of a person’s life.</p><p>Headache is just one small part of this complex condition, experts have said.</p>.'Suicide disease' which troubles Salman Khan often gets confused with toothache, migraine – know why.<p><strong>Why do people have migraines?</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/headache/how-a-migraine-happens">John Hopkins Medicine</a>, </em>the older theories around migraine blame the blood flow changes in the brain.</p><p>With better understanding and improvised technology, it was found that fluctuating hormones like serotonin and estrogen could be contributing to the altered pain sensitivity in migraine patients.</p><p>As per<a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/headache/how-a-migraine-happens"> research</a>, some excitable nerve cells initiate the release of these chemicals which in turn narrow down the blood vessels in the brain and the body, causing a wide array of symptoms.</p><p>The newly recognised role of estrogen in migraine initiation explains why women in reproductive ages have an increased susceptibility to migraine than men.</p><p>Migraines have some <a href="https://theconversation.com/migraine-is-more-than-just-a-headache-a-neurologist-explains-the-4-stages-267973">phases</a> – starting with ‘prodrome’ where the hypothalamus gets affected and it can cause some changes in the food cravings, irritability and difficulty concentrating.</p><p>The second phase ‘aura’ brings about some changes with vision and people may notice light flashings, light sensitivity or blind spots. However, not all people with migraine will have an aura.</p><p>The third phase of migraine is the ‘headache’ which often becomes a hallmark of the condition. </p><p>As per <a href="https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/migraine/">National Health Service (NHS)</a>, the person will experience a throbbing pain usually on one side of the face. </p><p>The electric disturbance also tends to stimulate the medulla which is the ‘vomit center’ in the brain and trigeminal nerve (facial nerve).</p><p>Then the recovery phase tends to settle in where the brain starts to function normally, however, the affected person may experience fatigue and an inability to concentrate.</p><p><strong>Not just a pain</strong></p><p>For the longest, migraine was known as a benign condition posing no threat to brain health.</p><p>With evolving science, the incidence of migraine is being associated with negative cardiovascular outcomes.</p><p>A study published in the journal <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1050173819301446">Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine </a></em>found that people having migraines with aura had an increased probability of having an ischemic or heart stroke.</p><p>This has made scientists think if the blood flow changes in migraine are related to cardiovascular dysfunction or another way around.</p><p>Another study published in<a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pain-research/articles/10.3389/fpain.2022.964161/full"> </a><em><a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pain-research/articles/10.3389/fpain.2022.964161/full">Frontiers</a> </em>found an indirect relationship between premenopausal hormonal disturbances, migraine and an underlying cardiovascular dysfunction in women.</p><p>People having migraine headaches are often asked by doctors to identify their unique triggers which could be food, stress, sleep disturbances and other factors.</p>