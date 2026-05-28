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Explained| Why do half the world population have periods?

World Menstrual Hygiene day 2026: A large part of menstrual hygiene is also to understand what causes the periods to occur, its biological timing and the nature of the blood flow.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:43 IST
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