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Explained | Why some people suddenly stop responding to chemotherapy

If one puts 10 patients with same type of cancer on the same chemotherapy sessions, 6 would respond to it and four won’t for externally no obvious reason, said an oncologist.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:23 IST
CancerCancer treatmentcancer cellschemotherapyCancer awarenesstoxicAnti-cancer drugscancer patientsCancer rehabilitationExplainer

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