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Explained | Why this NGO urged Centre to alert parents on formula milk

On the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Protection Day, BPNI asked the government to alert caregivers that powdered formula feed may not be completely sterile.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:47 IST
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