Explained | Why this NGO urged Centre to alert parents on formula milk

<p>Breastfeeding is one of the ways to ensure survival and health of a child, stated the <a href="https://www.who.int/westernpacific/about/how-we-work/pacific-support/news/commentaries/stop-using-formula-milk-for-your-pikininis.-they-deserve-only-the-best---and-that-can-only-be-breastmilk">World Health Organisation </a>— however, sometimes breast milk needs an alternative and caretakers switch to powdered milk formula to feed their newborns.</p><p>Calling it an essential public health measure, a 35-year-old nonprofit organisation <em><a href="https://www.bpni.org/">Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI) </a></em>urged the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to develop standard guidelines for safe preparation and handling of powdered infant formula, <em><a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/lifestyle/health/2026/May/21/infant-advocacy-group-urges-centre-to-frame-national-guidelines-on-powdered-formula-use">The New Indian Express</a></em> reported.</p><p>On the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Protection Day, BPNI asked the government to alert caregivers that powdered formula feed may not be completely sterile, exposing babies to harmful pathogens which can cause infant death and bring distress to families.</p><p>As per the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), about 9.1 percent babies in the breastfeeding group and 13.9 percent in the non-breastfeeding group received formula milk.</p><p>With so many caregivers dependent on formula milk for their babies, the false marketing of these products, over production for commercial purposes and unhygienic handling of the baby food amounts to a serious public health concern.</p>.Sharp rise of obesity among children aged under 5 in India, warns UNICEF.<p><strong>Should you worry as a parent?</strong></p><p>While sterilization or pasteurisation (heat treatment) is an important step of formula milk making, some pathogens can stand against it, particularly those with tough spores on the outside or those which are heat-resistant.</p><p>If these pathogens persist after the heating procedure is done, it is worrisome for the baby.</p><p>Sometimes, the contamination can happen during the drying of ingredients or due to pathogens present in the immediate environment. </p><p>As per studies, there are two ways by which powered milk formula gets prepared – either all the ingredients (including carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins are added to raw base food like milk, soy or rice) are mixed and then together the mixture is given the heat treatment or each ingredient is separately sterilised and then added up at the end.</p><p>Some of the stubborn species that might outsmart heating, drying and evaporation are<em> Enterococcus faecium </em>(a bacteria usually found in human intestines but can cause serious infections), <em>Lactococcus lactis (</em>used in dairy industry but can cause serious sickness),<em> Lactobacillus plantarum</em>, and spore formers, like <em>Bacillus stearothermophilus</em> and <em>Bacillus licheniformis, </em>stated a research article in the <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844025013088?__cf_chl_tk=DRJRVZbpAu94G37Ny0o4.VIqKKxrAqhOhx.vcOUlBT0-1779441358-1.0.1.1-NKmfBPhLSsTOuOvZF2EykOpjlI7_bKHFmeKAAgaX.wA">Science Direct</a>.</em></p><p>Enterobacteriaceae, a major concern during formula milk production, is a family of bacteria associated with food spoilage and fecal contamination. It includes Escherichia, Salmonella, and Shigella which are known to cause intestinal infections.</p><p>The WHO had proposed a classification of microbial toxins that could contaminate the powdered formula and must demand vigilance on those preparing the mixture. </p><p>Released in 2006, the classification had three major groups - first group had pathogens that are known to spread infection through formula milk, second group had pathogens that cause disease in infants and have been detected in the formula powder and third group had germs that could cause disease in babies but haven’t been detected in powdered baby food. </p><p><strong>Infant death</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/france-probes-deaths-of-two-babies-after-powdered-milk-recall/article70546024.ece">The Hindu</a>, </em>earlier this year, France’s Health minister had sought reassurance if all the fake-marketed powdered milk products were withdrawn from the market. This happened right after there were two suspected baby deaths due to consumption of contaminated powdered milk products.</p><p>Reportedly, <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2yvx8gnnpo">Nestle</a> also had issued a global recall of some of its infant formula products, calling it unfit for consumption by babies.</p>