Extreme poverty in LMICs can lead to heart disease among adults, finds Stanford study

New Delhi: Adults living in extreme poverty in low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs, have health conditions like hypertension and diabetes that can lead to heart disease, according to new research published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Researchers examining the relationship between poverty and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) discovered that CVD risk factors were highly prevalent in LMICs regardless of income, and could increase in prevalence as LMICs continue to develop economically.

Specifically, the team found that these risk factors—hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, and dyslipidemia (abnormal lipid levels in blood)—were present among 17.5 per cent, 4 per cent, 10.6 per cent, 3.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent of adults in extreme poverty, respectively.

Yet, most of these adults were not treated for the CVD-related conditions, they said.