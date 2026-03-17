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Fake obesity drugs sale driven by prices, weight-loss desire prompts health concern: Report

An executive said there is more fraud around weight-loss injectables than he has seen at any other point in his career in tracking drug supply safety.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:15 IST
Health newsObesityOzempicObese

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