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Feeling eerie at old, haunted forts? Scientists say it might not be ghosts

As per the study, the infrasound waves have been studied to cause feelings of aversion and feelings of fear in places deemed as haunted or isolated.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:22 IST
healthcortisolanxietydistressstress & anxietystrange sounds

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