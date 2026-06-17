FIFA World Cup 2026: Compulsory ‘hydration breaks’ triggers debate on need and fairness

<p>Days after a face off against France in Landover, Maryland in an international friendly, Colombia's <a href="https://www.espn.in/football/story/_/id/48381336/colombia-james-rodriguez-hospital-minnesota-illness">James Rodríguez</a> found himself in a hospital. The Colombian Football Federation called his condition as ‘non-sports related’ and ‘non-musculoskeletal’ in nature.</p><p>Regardless, the sportsperson was found to be ‘severely dehydrated’ and was reportedly put on intravenous fluid therapy in a Minnesota medical facility.</p><p>Denmark's <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/football/2026/jun/08/christian-eriksen-collapse-discharged-close-denmark-team-doctor">Christian Eriksen </a>also recently made headlines after collapsing during their friendly against Ukraine.</p><p>The player had suffered a mild shock from his ICD device which was implanted into his heart after he had suffered a heart attack in 2021.</p><p>All in all, these top-notch footballers behind their shiny armors are also flesh and blood — apparently this belief must have moved football's global governing body -- FIFA -- in its latest decision to include mandatory 'hydration breaks' at regular intervals in the match and that too regardless of weather conditions.</p><p>Seemingly protective, the move has divided viewers, players and managers over the intent behind the implementation.</p><p>While some side with the rule, others call it a subtle attack on the sports format for commercial gains.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at Lionel Messi’s records at the quadrennial extravaganza .<p><strong>What has changed?</strong></p><p>Football matches have not been totally alien to water breaks. There have been instances where they have been implemented to beat extreme weather conditions.</p><p>Also known as the <a href="https://news.northeastern.edu/2026/06/12/world-cup-water-breaks/">‘cooling breaks’</a>, they existed without becoming a formalised identity of their own in the Laws of the game as directed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), allowing players to hydrate themselves in a short span of 60 to 90 seconds. </p><p>As per reports, the first official water break in the World Cup history was recorded in the 2014 edition when the Brazil labour court had urged FIFA to compulsorily make space for a hydration to protect the players from soaring temperatures.</p><p>A standard football match lasts for about 90 minutes, divided into two equal halves of 45 minutes each.</p><p>During a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/28075216">2014 contest</a> between Mexico and the Netherlands in Brazil, referee Pedro Proenca had halted the match at the 30-minute mark of both halves, giving players three minutes to hydrate and use wet towels to cool down the heat stress. </p><p>Likewise, there were breaks during the <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/football/2026/Jun/15/fifa-world-cup-2026-hydration-breaks-or-just-opportunity-for-more-adverts">Covid season</a> when players contested during summers in England, reported the <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/football/2026/Jun/15/fifa-world-cup-2026-hydration-breaks-or-just-opportunity-for-more-adverts">New Indian Express</a>.</p><p>However, none of these breaks were formalised by the federation and the discretion to implement these breaks fell on the referee.</p><p>Last December,<a href="https://inside.fifa.com/organisation/news/hydration-breaks-world-cup-2026-player-welfare"> FIFA announced</a> a mandatory three minute hydration break in each half of the games for the quadrennial extravaganza. To insert these breaks, the standard game format of 45 minutes has been changed to four quarters of 22 minutes and 30 seconds each.</p><p>This rule has become a reality in the ongoing World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.</p><p><strong>Naysayers</strong></p><p>The increased frequency of these mandatory ‘3-minutes’ lengthy breaks, the naysayers are not hesitating to call it a ‘momentum’ break for both the players and audience alike.</p><p>Reportedly, the Dutch footballer <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/football/2026/Jun/15/fifa-world-cup-2026-hydration-breaks-or-just-opportunity-for-more-adverts">Virgil van Dijk </a>questioned the nature of these breaks, calling them unnecessary in colder temperatures and unpleasant for the viewers who will find them as an interruption to the natural flow of the match.</p><p>Some analysts are calling out these breaks as a commercial opportunity to run advertisements in between.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c621620wr77o">BBC</a>, </em>some are questioning the propriety of these water breaks in places where the temperatures are not high and in places with retractable roofs and interior climate control.</p><p>Some others are calling out these ‘breaks’ as a door for the teams to have fresh instructions by the referee. In this way, they can dramatically change the fate of the losing team. </p><p>Reportedly, the effects of it changing the scoreboard trajectory is already in place in the ongoing matches.</p><p><strong>Do players need frequent water breaks?</strong></p><p>As per medical experts, the need for water is one which is not debatable in any scenario, particularly for players in high impact sports like football.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/expert-qa/sports-and-hydration-for-athletes"> </a><em><a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/expert-qa/sports-and-hydration-for-athletes">John Hopkins Medical Journal</a> </em>states that athletes must remain hydrated before, during and after the activity because they are at risk of losing important electrolytes and sodium through excessive sweating.</p><p>Arguably to naysayers, though players could take a water break earlier, the fate of the break relied heavily on the pace of the game or on the referee who decided for all. The ongoing game could have prevented the involved yet dehydrated players from reaching the touchline to have a sip of water.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Amit Saraf, consultant in internal medicine at Jupiter Hospital (Thane) said: “If they lose two to three per cent of their body weight from sweating it can really hurt their endurance and power on the field. They will not be able to sprint fast and their ability to control the ball will be affected. This makes it harder for them to pass and score goals. They will also be more prone to muscle cramps and injuries. One less discussed symptom is confusion caused by dehydration. This can interfere with their decision making on ground. So, a standard water strategy is undoubtedly beneficial for their well being.”</p><p>As per reports, football players often suffer from muscle cramps in their calves, hamstrings, or quadriceps, especially during the late stages of a match when they have used their muscles to the limit.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/dehydration-cramps#how-much-water">American Council on Exercise </a>suggests that an athlete must drink at least 17 to 20 ounces of water two hours before exercising, and around 7 to 10 ounces every 10 to 20 minutes while exercising. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Sarath Narayan, a consultant in emergency medicine at Baby Memorial Hospital (Kannur, Kerala) said: “As a medical professional, our stance is always to protect the player’s health over the flow of a game or viewership.”</p>