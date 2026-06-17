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FIFA World Cup 2026: Compulsory ‘hydration breaks’ triggers debate on need and fairness

Seemingly protective, the move has divided viewers, players and managers over the intent behind the implementation.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:32 IST
waterDehydrationFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026football match

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