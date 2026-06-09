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FIFA’s major revamp on its ‘concussion care’ – the most ‘controversial’ injury in high impact sports

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the international football body is all set to tighten its vigilance and response for possible concussions during the matches.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:52 IST
healthBrainFIFA World Cup 2026Concussion

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