FIFA’s major revamp on its ‘concussion care’ – the most ‘controversial’ injury in high impact sports

<p>Iranian goalkeeper<a href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63705641"> Alireza Beiranvand</a> after suffering a clash of heads in a competitive combat against England decided to continue playing after just ‘10 minutes’ of treatment. With a bleeding nose and a dazed appearance, he attempted to play for sometime before he was carried away on a stretcher.</p><p>Beiranvand had a concussion in 2022 — a ‘controversial’ injury on a sports playground.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/2/new-concussion-protocol-in-place-for-world-cup-2022">reports</a>, in 2014, after a falling off from a collision, German midfielder Christoph Kramer continued to play after the initial care and later went to the referee to ask if it was the finale. </p><p>These incidents and many others have pushed sports bodies to take traumatic brain injuries more seriously, particularly concussions which are trickier to detect in time, can go underreported and end up increasing a sportsperson’s likelihood of developing complications sometime later in life.</p><p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-jota-will-be-in-robertsons-heart-says-widow-4032927">FIFA World Cup 2026</a>, the international football body is all set to tighten its vigilance and response for possible concussions during the matches.</p><p>While the <a href="https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022">Qatar tournament 2022</a> was still building and testing on measures to make concussion care more detailed, the upcoming mega sports festival may solidify the concussion rules.</p><p>Among the two <a href="https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/3c67ef19742b39b8/original/Medical-concussion-protocol-Elite_EN_Final.pdf">striking changes</a> are — a mandatory independent assessment of the injury and dedicated concussion substitutes.</p><p>The increased awareness around concussion as a brain injury is requiring the patient to be completely removed from the game field; earlier confusion stayed around when to call a player back after they got injured.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at the Group of Death: How will the four teams fare?.<p><strong>Why is it controversial?</strong></p><p>People playing high impact sports like football, rugby, wrestling and other collision-prone games are at an increased odds of having a concussion.</p><p>A <a href="https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15038-concussion">concussion</a> is a common physical injury which can cause the brain to shake up inside the skull. For most people, it is not a major injury but for some it can cause complications. </p><p>As per experts, recovery must never be rushed in people with concussions.</p><p>A blow to the head, a painful head clash with another player or a fall on the field can cause concussion. </p><p>Reportedly, in many cases, the referee or the player themselves has to report the injury. The risk of missing it or the avoidance by the player to report it can make the injury go unnoticed. This also increases the risk of having a subsequent concussion on the playground.</p><p><strong>Set in stone</strong></p><p>With stronger integration of medicine into the sports, FIFA has released its <a href="https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/3c67ef19742b39b8/original/Medical-concussion-protocol-Elite_EN_Final.pdf">‘Concussion Protocol’ guidelines</a> under the theme of ‘Suspect and Protect’.</p><p>As per the International Football Association Board (IFAB), all football teams are permitted to make five substitutions per match. For instance, if a team has used all its five substitutions and then a player gets concussed, the team faces a disadvantage of playing with 10 players as opposed to 11. This often results in a pressure to perform even if one is injured.</p><p>To ensure prompt concussion care, FIFA will now allocate one ‘emergency substitution’ dedicated to cases when a player is suspected of having a concussion, allowing them to immediately leave the playground.</p><p>In its second crucial move, FIFA will now allow independent assessment of the injury as opposed to the team doctor making the call if the player should continue or not. This is to remove chances of a biased on-ground evaluation.</p><p>Also, the international football body has decided to remove any time cap from on-ground or off-ground medical evaluation for concussion. For other minor medical decisions, the player is allowed to leave the pitch for a total of 60 seconds. This rule will get nullified in case of concussion, allowing the match to freeze.</p><p>It will also allow use of 'injury spotters’ on the stand to spot an impact trauma which a player or a referee could have missed. They would be permitted to use video reviews to assess any possible injury.</p><p>Apart from this, there will be a pre-match baseline testing of all the players to record crucial parameters of their physical and brain health prior to the game. This will then be used as a standard to assess any irregularities if they happen to get a traumatic hit during the match.</p><p>All in all, FIFA in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) plans to treat concussion with much more seriousness and increased awareness this time.</p><p><strong>Risk of getting unnoticed</strong></p><p>Unlike other traumatic brain injuries (TBI), concussion doesn’t require a prompt structural imaging to see the damage. For most people, it causes mild disorientation which eventually recovers in sometime.</p><p>However, as per doctors, a concussion requires immediate rest and observation.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15038-concussion">Cleveland Clinic</a>, </em>one concussion usually doesn’t cause permanent brain damage but consequent concussions can result in severe structural and functional disability. In extreme cases, it can lead to coma and even death of the person.</p><p>The biggest risk — the symptoms can show up within a few minutes to even after some hours. This makes it risky for people on the playground.</p><p>The common signs of concussions in a player are: <strong>headache, blurry vision, disorientation, vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to sound or light.</strong></p><p>As per emerging studies, there is an association between traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and others.</p>