Fighting the stigma: Where to start

Companies that address mental health issues fulfil their ethical responsibilities and gain a competitive edge. By fostering a mentally healthy workplace, organisations create a positive cycle: increased productivity, improved business outcomes and happier employees. More companies are realising that prioritising mental health is no longer an option—it is a strategic imperative.

How mental health impacts Indian workforce

- 1 out of 2 corporate employees are ‘at risk’ of poor mental health today.

- They feel job/work life is key to their mental health. The E-Commerce sector was the most affected.

- 50% of the employees strongly agreed that stress impacts their work productivity.

- 9 out of 10 employees say they lack work-life balance.

- Close to 80% agree they had taken two weeks’ leave from work in the last year because of stress/anxiety/ poor mental health.

- About 90% of employees agree they are expected to work on their leave days.

- Among ‘at risk’ employees, close to 67% agreed that they are expected to work every time they are on leave.

- A majority feel that the remote working policy impacts their productivity and hinders professional growth.

- 80% of female employees say they face stereotypes at the workplace by male colleagues over maternity leave, etc.

- Nearly 50% of employees felt the need for an alternative source of income and a better financial wellness programme to empower them.

- About 50% faced of insufficient salaries, followed by pay cuts, which further added to their financial woes.