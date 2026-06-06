First AI-designed vaccine passed its maiden human trial

<p>A team of scientists at the University of Cambridge have put a vaccine designed by artificial intelligence to human use and have found it to pass the trial without many side effects.</p><p>As per reports, this is the world's first coronavirus vaccine whose formation has not been designed by a human mind.</p><p>An additional feature – this<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-doctors-push-for-pneumococcal-jab-as-monsoon-nears-4021193"> vaccine</a> is not primarily targeting specific strains of the virus but multiple members of the<a href="https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(26)00084-8/fulltext"> Sarbeco</a> coronavirus family. </p><p>This also includes the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, SARS and other bat-related coronavirus which could affect humans in the future.</p><p>The findings of the study are published in the<a href="https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(26)00084-8/fulltext"> Journal</a><em><a href="https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(26)00084-8/fulltext"> of Infection</a>.</em> </p>.Scientists were almost ready with Hantavirus vaccine but it got halted; here’s why.<p><strong>Super antigen</strong></p><p>Researchers at the <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260605023357.htm">University of Cambridge and the company DIOSynVax</a> (DVX) Ltd used artificial intelligence to design an ‘antigen’, the part of a vaccine that teaches the immune system to recognise and fight infection.</p><p>The AI-system was made to extract and analyse the genetic information from Sarbeco coronaviruses all across the globe through surveillance programs.</p><p>Using this information with fast and accurate computation, the technology was able to find a common ground between all the strains of virus and design a single antigen which could be effective against all. </p><p>The goal was to make a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/hpv-vaccine-all-you-need-to-know-3921993">vaccine</a> which not only works against one particular strain but even on those which can cause a disease in the future.</p><p>The experimental vaccine <a href="https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(26)00084-8/fulltext">pEVAC-PS</a> was administered inter-dermally using a micro fluid jet-like device and not the conventional needle.</p><p>About 39 healthy volunteers between the ages 18 and 50 received the vaccine at National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Facilities in Southampton and Cambridge. </p><p>The vaccine was well tolerated at four different doses - 0.2 mg, 0.4 mg, 0.8 mg, and 1.2 mg given at day 0 and day 28.</p><p>Though the vaccine has just passed its first trial, it needs to be put to additional testing to be made available for public use.</p><p><strong>Will it change things?</strong></p><p>As per scientists, this AI-designed vaccine could transform how vaccines are prepared. Analysing a vast genomic database and creating a vaccine that could work against multiple strains of a virus can give hope for illnesses like Ebola, Influenza and other pathogens having an extended family.</p><p>Also, they can also provide immunity against the dormant strains which can become worrisome in the future as many dangerous viruses are still circulating in nature.</p>