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First AI-designed vaccine passed its maiden human trial

The experimental vaccine pEVAC-PS was administered inter-dermally using a micro fluid jet-like device and not the conventional needle.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:29 IST
CoronavirusArtificial IntelligenceCoronavirus PandemicVaccineEbola virusHumanInfluenza-like illnessesartificial intelligence and machine learningTRIALanimalclinical trialsAI in healthcare

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