Fit is not equal to healthy: Why physically elite die of sudden heart attacks
Being lean, muscular and active are no longer the best parameters to judge one's health. Even the most-healthy looking people, including actors and athletes are falling prey to sudden heart attacks. Doctors warn that sudden heart attacks often feed off high cholesterol, poor sleep and fancy diets and explain how the definition of healthy has changed in the recent time.
Men and women are affected by coronary artery disease (heart attack) and cerebrovascular disease (stroke) in different ways. Men generally begin developing cardiovascular disease in their mid-30s, primarily due to differences in the levels of hormones such as testosterone. Women benefit from protective hormone levels until menopause, therefore reducing their risk until then.
Dr Rajendra Chavan, MBBS MD DM Cardiology, Apollo Clinic, Nigdi
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Avoiding extremes of diet, good hydration and maintaining electrolyte balance during workouts are key. One should avoid stimulant drugs, performance enhancers, and other muscle building supplements. Being educated and aware of CPR technique is equally important.
Dr Pradeep Haranahalli, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield